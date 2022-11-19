17-year-old boy killed in Brooklyn Park shooting

A male teen is dead after he was found shot in a vehicle on Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Park. The Minnesota State Patrol was alerted to the vehicle at I-94 and 53rd Avenue North around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Once agencies responded, they found two 17-year-old boys had been shot. One had non life-threatening injuries; the other died at the hospital.

Brooklyn Park police say they later learned that the shooting did not happen on the interstate, but allegedly happened at an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Regent Avenue North, and the teens who were shot drove to where they were eventually found.

Another 17-year-old has been arrested for aiding and abetting murder and is currently being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Brooklyn Park police say there may be other suspects, but they don't believe there is a danger to the public because the shooting was not random.