Milder temps ahead; Thanksgiving rain stays mainly south of Minnesota
Northeastern Minnesota will see scattered light snow showers Tuesday
Northeastern Minnesota will see scattered light snow showers Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer statewide, ranging from the upper 20s in the northwest to the low 40s in southwestern Minnesota.
Temperatures will be near or above normal through the weekend. A larger storm develops south on Thursday.
Light snow showers, clouds for NE Minnesota
A clipper system is producing light snow showers for northeast Minnesota Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals are pretty light so far, well under one-half inch.
Scattered snow showers will persist through the morning with some light snow possible in the arrowhead into the early afternoon. Total accumulations will be light, under one-half inch generally.
Clouds will clear out of southern Minnesota through the morning but linger in northeastern Minnesota into the afternoon.
High temperatures will range from the upper 20s in northeastern and northwestern Minnesota but will be in the low 40s in southwestern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.
Thursday rain stays mainly south of Minnesota
It’ll be even warmer Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s across Minnesota with partly cloudy skies.
Clouds increase Wednesday night and we’ll be mainly overcast for Thanksgiving. It’ll still be mild with high temperatures continued in the 30s and low 40s with the slight chance of a few rain or snow showers. Most of the moisture Thursday will develop south of Minnesota.
After Thursday Minnesota should see some sun appear again Friday into Saturday with our warmest temperatures of the week coming Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be well into the 40s with the chance of some even hitting 50 in southwestern Minnesota.
MPR News is Reader Funded
Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.