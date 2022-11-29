Winter storm warning through 9 p.m. Tuesday; cold winds howl Wednesday

Some of the most intense snow on Tuesday will happen in the late morning through early afternoon hours across the Twin Cities and south-central Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

A broad total snowfall of 3 to 6 inches from southwestern Minnesota into western Wisconsin with a narrower band of 4 to 8 inches will be possible from Mankato through the Twin Cities toward Hayward, Wis.

A snowy Tuesday with poor travel conditions

The heaviest snow will fall through the late morning into midafternoon across south-central into east-central Minnesota through the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. Southeastern Minnesota will see a snow-rain mix during the morning and midday.

Forecast precipitation 6 a.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. College of DuPage weather lab

The most intense snow bands will be late morning into the early afternoon as the best vertical velocities (upward motion or lift) occur over the region.

Forecast vertical velocity (upward motion, producing snow bursts) Tuesday College of DuPage weather lab

We may not quite see the highest possible snowfall ratios since the best lift will happen below what meteorologists call the “dendritic growth layer.” This is the layer where optimal, large snowflakes develop (think of the kind with many arms).

Forecast profiles of the atmosphere show the best lift (circled) below the this layer (outlined in blue).

MPR News is Reader Funded Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

Computer model forecast sounding (vertical temperature, velocity, moisture profile) for midday Tuesday College of DuPage weather lab

Still, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center does anticipate some places could see up to 1 inch per hour rates into midafternoon in east-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin (outlined in purple below).

Highest snowfall rates over the next several hours possible NOAA Storm Prediction Center

As of 10 a.m. the Twin Cities has received about 2 to 3 inches of fresh snow. We can expect 2 to 4 inches more through Tuesday afternoon.

There will be a large area of 3 to 6 inches in total across southern Minnesota with a narrower band of 4 to 8 inches that could fall within that, including through the Twin Cities.

Here’s the official National Weather Service forecast:

Official National Weather Service forecast snow totals Tuesday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

There will, however, be quite a lot of variation due to differences in moisture content and the range of ratios of snow to water (ranging from 10:1 to 15:1 in some spots). Here are the two minimum and maximum modeled possibilities:

Minimum and maximum potential snowfall scenarios Tuesday based upon moisture content and snow to liquid ratios. NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

The snow should end by 8 p.m. in the Twin Cities and taper off through the night in Wisconsin.

Temperatures will drop from around freezing in the morning into the 20s late in the day and winds will increase from just 5-10 mph to 15-20 mph by evening from the northwest.

Live weather updates Track the latest

Track the latest MPR News weather Find your forecast

Windy, colder Wednesday

Winds will howl Wednesday as colder air settles in across Minnesota. Sustained wind speeds of 15-25 mph and gusts of 30-40 mph will whip around snow in open areas.

Forecast wind gusts early Wednesday College of DuPage weather lab

Wind chills will be subzero west and just above zero in eastern Minnesota.

Forecast wind chills midday Wednesday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

We do warm up already with highs near 40 for southern Minnesota again by Friday afternoon.