St. Paul police fired at a man on the city’s east side on Monday night, sending him to the hospital and setting off a state investigation into the incident.

Police said the man was wounded in an “officer-involved shooting,” and taken to Regions Hospital. It wasn’t clear how many shots were fired, how seriously the man was injured, or if he survived the trip to the hospital. Bystanders reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were walking through the area near Earl Street and Hudson Road in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood just east of downtown St. Paul.

Police didn’t immediately release any details regarding the circumstances of the shooting. They are expected to have more details to offer at a press conference on Monday night.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is released.