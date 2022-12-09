Mild Friday, snow showers Saturday; uncertainty around big storm next week
Patchy drizzle is possible Friday night with weekend highs in the 30s
Updated 10:06 a.m.
Snow wraps up by midday Friday in southeastern Minnesota. Areas of drizzle are possible late Friday into early Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s Friday south, 20s north. More snow showers are possible Saturday.
Southeastern Minnesota snow wraps up
The snow really piled up in parts of southern Minnesota. 10.3 inches fell in Dexter, just east of Austin and 9.5 inches fell in Preston, about 33 miles east of Dexter, through 10 a.m. Friday.
The snow will wrap up by midday Friday in southeastern Minnesota.
High temperatures Friday will range from the mid-30s south to the upper 20s in northern Minnesota Friday afternoon.
More snow showers Saturday, drizzle possible
Areas of drizzle will be possible late Friday into Saturday morning as low cloud cover lingers over relatively cool air. That air will be warming however with highs in the 30s over the weekend nearly statewide.
Snow showers will again develop Saturday for much of the state.
MPR News is Reader Funded
Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.
Most areas will see a dusting to a coating south but portions of north central Minnesota could see 1 or 2 inches with slightly higher amounts along the North Shore of Lake Superior.
Large, slow-moving storm next week
Some things we’re confident about with next week’s storms and some things we are not.
What we know is there will be a large storm affecting the Upper Midwest for much of the week. What we don’t know is exactly what the proportion of snow and rain will be in southern Minnesota.
Regardless of how much snow or rain falls, the total liquid equivalent precipitation looks to be significant at between 1 and 2 inches. That moisture is of course much needed with our ongoing drought.