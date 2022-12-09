Mild Friday, snow showers Saturday; uncertainty around big storm next week

Snow wraps up by midday Friday in southeastern Minnesota. Areas of drizzle are possible late Friday into early Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s Friday south, 20s north. More snow showers are possible Saturday.

Southeastern Minnesota snow wraps up

The snow really piled up in parts of southern Minnesota. 10.3 inches fell in Dexter, just east of Austin and 9.5 inches fell in Preston, about 33 miles east of Dexter, through 10 a.m. Friday.

Snowfall totals through 10 a.m. Friday National Weather Service

The snow will wrap up by midday Friday in southeastern Minnesota.

Forecast precipitation through 5 p.m. Friday College of DuPage weather lab

High temperatures Friday will range from the mid-30s south to the upper 20s in northern Minnesota Friday afternoon.

More snow showers Saturday, drizzle possible

Areas of drizzle will be possible late Friday into Saturday morning as low cloud cover lingers over relatively cool air. That air will be warming however with highs in the 30s over the weekend nearly statewide.

Snow showers will again develop Saturday for much of the state.

Forecast precipitation 9 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Saturday National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

Most areas will see a dusting to a coating south but portions of north central Minnesota could see 1 or 2 inches with slightly higher amounts along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Forecast snowfall Saturday European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, via Pivotal Weather

Large, slow-moving storm next week

Some things we’re confident about with next week’s storms and some things we are not.

What we know is there will be a large storm affecting the Upper Midwest for much of the week. What we don’t know is exactly what the proportion of snow and rain will be in southern Minnesota.

Forecast precipitation midday Monday through midday Thursday next week NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Regardless of how much snow or rain falls, the total liquid equivalent precipitation looks to be significant at between 1 and 2 inches. That moisture is of course much needed with our ongoing drought.