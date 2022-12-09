Snow southeast Friday; milder, snow showers Saturday and a larger developing storm next week

Snow will continue into midday across southeastern Minnesota with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s and 20s Friday. Snow showers are possible statewide Saturday. A large storm develops early next week.

Morning snow southern Minnesota Friday

Snow will continue Friday morning for portions of southern Minnesota, wrapping up early in the afternoon in southeast Minnesota.

Forecast precipitation Friday through 6 p.m. College of DuPage Weather

Additional snowfall will be from a coating to 1 to 3 inches in southeast Minnesota.

Additional snowfall through 12 p.m. Friday NOAA via pivotal weather

Temperatures will be milder, even above freezing in southern Minnesota Friday afternoon.

Forecast high temperatures Friday NOAA via pivotal weather

Mild weekend with snow showers Saturday, large storm next week

Expect the mild temperatures to continue through the weekend with highs reaching freezing even in far northern Minnesota Saturday and Sunday.

We have another chance of widespread snow showers Saturday bringing a coating to some areas with up to 1 to 2 inches for portions of north central Minnesota and along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Forecast precipitation 12 a.m. Saturday through 12 a.m. Sunday College of DuPage Weather

A large storm is still brewing for next week. It will be slow moving and could dump lots of snow and much needed moisture across Minnesota into the middle of next week.

Forecast precipitation midday Monday through Thursday evening next week College of DuPage Weather