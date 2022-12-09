Updraft®

Snow southeast Friday; milder, snow showers Saturday and a larger developing storm next week

An active pattern sets up along with temperatures in the 30s this weekend

Sven Sundgaard
winter weather adv
Winter weather advisory through 12 p.m. for southeast Minnesota
NOAA via pivotal weather

Snow will continue into midday across southeastern Minnesota with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s and 20s Friday. Snow showers are possible statewide Saturday. A large storm develops early next week.

Morning snow southern Minnesota Friday

Snow will continue Friday morning for portions of southern Minnesota, wrapping up early in the afternoon in southeast Minnesota.

fri precip PM
Forecast precipitation Friday through 6 p.m.
College of DuPage Weather

Additional snowfall will be from a coating to 1 to 3 inches in southeast Minnesota.

6 hr snow
Additional snowfall through 12 p.m. Friday
NOAA via pivotal weather

Temperatures will be milder, even above freezing in southern Minnesota Friday afternoon.

fri highs PM
Forecast high temperatures Friday
NOAA via pivotal weather

Mild weekend with snow showers Saturday, large storm next week

Expect the mild temperatures to continue through the weekend with highs reaching freezing even in far northern Minnesota Saturday and Sunday.

We have another chance of widespread snow showers Saturday bringing a coating to some areas with up to 1 to 2 inches for portions of north central Minnesota and along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Sat precip PM
Forecast precipitation 12 a.m. Saturday through 12 a.m. Sunday
College of DuPage Weather

A large storm is still brewing for next week. It will be slow moving and could dump lots of snow and much needed moisture across Minnesota into the middle of next week.

next week PM
Forecast precipitation midday Monday through Thursday evening next week
College of DuPage Weather

