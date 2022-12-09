Snow southeast Friday; milder, snow showers Saturday and a larger developing storm next week
An active pattern sets up along with temperatures in the 30s this weekend
Snow will continue into midday across southeastern Minnesota with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s and 20s Friday. Snow showers are possible statewide Saturday. A large storm develops early next week.
Morning snow southern Minnesota Friday
Snow will continue Friday morning for portions of southern Minnesota, wrapping up early in the afternoon in southeast Minnesota.
Additional snowfall will be from a coating to 1 to 3 inches in southeast Minnesota.
Temperatures will be milder, even above freezing in southern Minnesota Friday afternoon.
Mild weekend with snow showers Saturday, large storm next week
Expect the mild temperatures to continue through the weekend with highs reaching freezing even in far northern Minnesota Saturday and Sunday.
We have another chance of widespread snow showers Saturday bringing a coating to some areas with up to 1 to 2 inches for portions of north central Minnesota and along the North Shore of Lake Superior.
A large storm is still brewing for next week. It will be slow moving and could dump lots of snow and much needed moisture across Minnesota into the middle of next week.
MPR News is Reader Funded
Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.