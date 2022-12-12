Slow moving winter storm to impact Minnesota most of the week

Mild, mostly cloudy and dry Monday with highs in the 30s statewide. Rain, snow and freezing rain develop southwest Monday night and move northeast Tuesday. Rain and snow will continue on and off Wednesday with heavy snow developing near Lake Superior. Periods of all snow will continue Thursday into the weekend.

Calm before the storm Monday

Monday will be mainly dry, mostly cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the 30s nearly statewide.

Forecast high temperatures Monday NOAA via pivotal weather

Ice potential southwest Minnesota Monday night into early Tuesday

Rain, snow and freezing rain develops in southwest Minnesota Monday night into early Tuesday.

Forecast precipitation 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday College of DuPage Weather

Ice accumulation is possible across much of southwest Minnesota.

Forecast ice accumulation Monday night through 6 a.m. Tuesday NOAA via pivotal weather

Rain and snow spreads across the state for the rest of the week

Rain and snow showers spread east and north through Tuesday into Wednesday.

Forecast precipitation 7 a.m. Tuesday through 12 a.m. Wednesday College of DuPage Weather

Most snowfall will accumulate across central and western Minnesota into early Wednesday.

Forecast snowfall through 12 a.m. Wednesday NOAA via pivotal weather

The impacts from this storm will continue into the weekend with additional rain and snow accumulation followed by our coldest air of the season potentially next week.