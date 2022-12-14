Get cozy at these 10 Minneapolis coffee shops

There’s nothing like a warm beverage and welcoming surroundings to make the chill of winter melt into the background. A cozy coffee shop has appeal in all seasons, but the pull can feel especially strong this time of year. Here are 10 enticing options spread throughout Minneapolis.

The 38th & Chicago neighborhood welcomed Forreal Coffee in March 2022 and it’s quickly become an essential community gathering space. The atmosphere is open and warm with big windows and plenty of natural light. It’s the perfect winter hangout space for a snowy Sunday morning with a hot latte or chai tea with friends, or for a solo study night. Personally, Forreal is one of my favorite workspaces. The coffee is smooth, the staff is inviting, and the space is quiet and peaceful. 3740 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Corner Coffee has four locations across Minneapolis, and each is equally cozy. Comfortable seating, wholesome breakfast and lunch options, and various signature and seasonal drinks are all part of the ticket at Corner Coffee. Each of the four locations is in extremely walkable areas, so it’s the perfect stop and re-fuel for a day of shopping locally with friends. Personal favorites from the menu include the croissant sandwich and seasonal eggnog chai. 514 North 3rd St. #102, Minneapolis; 1414 W 28th St., Minneapolis; 4155 North Thomas Ave., Minneapolis; 2226 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis

Where to even start with Mojo Coffee Gallery? It’s just so much more than a coffee shop. It’s a full art gallery that also has great food, an awesome patio, and live music on the weekends. This is definitely the spot for artists and art enthusiasts, as the shop hosts and sells a variety of work from locals for guests to appreciate. Mojo is one of my favorite weekend morning spots to visit with a friend, grab breakfast, enjoy the live music, and spend the rest of the day shopping around in the Minneapolis Art District. 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis

Backstory is the luxe cozy coffee shop. I mean seriously, the “it girl” of cafes. Dark wood, antique accent pieces, high ceilings, chandeliers, upscale couches, and life foliage all centering a gorgeous modern fireplace create the perfect ‘gram-inspiring environment. For me, Backstory has become somewhat of a holiday tradition. I love spending a Saturday afternoon with a friend shopping around North Loop and stopping in at Backstory to warm up and unwind by the fireplace. It’s also where I go when I need a space to work that sparks creativity. It’s flooded with natural light and the walls are host to an array of different nick-nacks and decorations to admire. The cafe certainly serves its purpose for meet-ups, hang-outs, work days, and even photo ops. 528 Washington Ave. N, Minneapolis; 432 Wabasha St. S, St. Paul

Backstory Coffee in North Loop, Minneapolis. Tay Elhindi for MPR

I could spend all day in Café Cerés, and honestly, I have. Chef Shawn McKenzie has curated an exceptional pastry menu unlike anything else the Twin Cities has to offer. Pillowy Turkish bagels with labneh and zaatar, pistachio croissants, and the chocolate zephyr cookie are all certain to make you stop everything you’re doing and just be present in enjoying your food. The Linden Hills cafe (and now Armatage as well) offers a traditional coffee menu as well, but I like to order from the signature espressos — a selection of lattes highlighting Middle-Eastern flavors such as dukkah (nuts and spices), cardamom, and Ras El Hanout. Everything is so comforting, in both flavor and atmosphere — you’ll want to sit and stay awhile. 3509 W 44th St., Minneapolis; 5401 Penn Ave S., Minneapolis

Wildflyer is not just a cafe, but also a nonprofit on a mission to end youth homelessness in our community. Beyond an incredible cause, Wildflyer is a warm, welcoming cafe located on Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis. It’s quiet enough to be a great workspace when I need to get out of the house, but still need to feel comfortable where I’m working. I can always count on them to have exactly what I’m craving. Their seasonal drinks are always just right, like a hot hazelnut mocha in the winter, but their classic coffee menu is also on point and extremely well-sourced. For the non-coffee drinkers, the cafe has, in my opinion, the perfect matcha lemonade. No matter what you go with, the space and staff are inviting and comforting. 3262 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

Vivir is its own little wonderland cafe, and I say that because they have so much to offer in the space. Great food, drinks, coffee, fun pastries, a marketplace, and one very exciting secret. I like to stop into Vivir during the winter for an iced latte and a Carnitas torta while I work and pretend I’m somewhere warm. If you’re more of a realist, you might want to check out their spicy hot chocolate — with coconut milk, cinnamon, and cayenne — and grab one of their unique pastries like the Chorizo muffins. The marketplace is an added bonus, hosting everything from cookbooks and hot sauces to fun candles and home decor. Vivir is a great spot to stop in with a friend, by yourself, or for a lunch break on a shopping day. On top of all that, come evening time and Vivir is also home to Escondido, their hidden agave lounge. Intimate lighting, comfortable seating, and specialty agave-based drinks make the lounge the perfect escape from a Minnesota winter. 1414 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis

Vivir in northeast Minneapolis. Tay Elhindi for MPR

What’s cozier than a cinnamon roll? A whole spread of cinnamon rolls, with coffee. Isles is my go-to Saturday morning spot after a hard week. If I’m going on a solo date, I like to just grab my coffee and caramel pecan roll and enjoy it while I journal and relax. I also love going to Isles with a friend or two, grabbing a variety of rolls, trying a bite of each, and just staying a while. I’m never in a rush to get out of there. It’s the type of atmosphere that invites you to take in the moment and unwind, which is rare amid grind culture everywhere. Everything about the buns and coffee is just decadent and asking you to savor and enjoy. 1424 W 28th St., Minneapolis

This fun and ‘gram-worthy spot is located at the Graze Provisions + Libations food hall in Minneapolis’ North Loop. Swinging chairs and pillow seats make it feel like an adult playground — there’s even a cozy seating area under the staircase. I love coming to the Last Drop for big work days or solo study dates and posting up with a chai latte. What’s even more fun is their spiked coffee flights. Grab a few friends and let your inner child run loose. 506 N 4th St., Minneapolis

it isn’t even half of what makes this space so special. The Get Down invites community to come together and just be. Whether that be through offering free coffee to educators during the week, or by hosting a variety of other local vendors such as Gallant Tiger crustless PB&J sandwiches or Quince Market burritos and pastries. They even bring in a DJ for Saturday mornings to create a fun environment for guests to kick off their weekend. The Get Down Coffee Co. leaves guests feeling better than when they walked in, and that’s what’s so cozy and comforting about them. Don’t forget to try their Sweetest Taboo Latte. It’s decadent. 1500 N 44th Ave., Minneapolis

