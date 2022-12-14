Snow bands lift north; blizzard warnings North Shore; more snow statewide Thursday

Most of the intense winter weather will be in northeast Minnesota Wednesday as heavy snow and high winds of up to 40-45 mph blow. Blizzard warnings continue for the North Shore. Snow returns statewide Wednesday night into Friday.

Most snow lifts north Wednesday

Bands of snow are lifting north early Wednesday and it’s northeast Minnesota and the North Shore that will see the biggest impacts of the winter storm today. Rain and snow showers return to southern Minnesota Wednesday evening.

Forecast precipitation 6 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday College of DuPage Weather

The snow will really pile up through the day with intense bands of snow in northeast Minnesota.

Forecast snowfall 12 a.m. Wednesday through 12 a.m. Thursday (for the Twin Cities, this snow has fallen already) NOAA via pivotal weather

In addition to the heavy snowfall, gusty winds will blow to further reduce visibilities.

Forecast wind gusts Wednesday: highest winds shift north over Lake Superior College of DuPage Weather

Waves on the big lake will grow to 10 to 12 feet through the day Wednesday as well.

Forecast wave heights Wednesday on Lake Superior: up to 10 to 12 feet are possible National Weather Service

Southern Minnesota will be in the ‘dry slot’ of the system with mainly cloudy, mild conditions and just a few stray rain or snow showers during the day. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees in southern Minnesota Wednesday.

Forecast high temperatures Wednesday NOAA via pivotal weather

Snow showers return Wednesday night into Friday night

As this slow-moving low drags itself east, we’ll see bands of snow showers wrap around late Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday bringing additional accumulations statewide.

Forecast precipitation 9 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday College of DuPage Weather