Snow bands lift north; blizzard warnings North Shore; more snow statewide Thursday
Southern Minnesota sees a break from most precipitation Wednesday
Most of the intense winter weather will be in northeast Minnesota Wednesday as heavy snow and high winds of up to 40-45 mph blow. Blizzard warnings continue for the North Shore. Snow returns statewide Wednesday night into Friday.
Most snow lifts north Wednesday
Bands of snow are lifting north early Wednesday and it’s northeast Minnesota and the North Shore that will see the biggest impacts of the winter storm today. Rain and snow showers return to southern Minnesota Wednesday evening.
The snow will really pile up through the day with intense bands of snow in northeast Minnesota.
In addition to the heavy snowfall, gusty winds will blow to further reduce visibilities.
Waves on the big lake will grow to 10 to 12 feet through the day Wednesday as well.
Southern Minnesota will be in the ‘dry slot’ of the system with mainly cloudy, mild conditions and just a few stray rain or snow showers during the day. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees in southern Minnesota Wednesday.
Snow showers return Wednesday night into Friday night
As this slow-moving low drags itself east, we’ll see bands of snow showers wrap around late Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday bringing additional accumulations statewide.
MPR News is Reader Funded
Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.