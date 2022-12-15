Winter storm warning: Snow continues Thursday

Periods of snow continue Thursday with the heaviest snowfall shifting north and west and bands continue to rotate around our storm system. Locally heavy totals will still fall along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be mild, in the upper 20s northwest to low to mid-30s.

Periods of snow continue Thursday into Friday

The snow continues to pile up, especially around the North Shore of Lake Superior. Snow totals are now nearing or surpassing two feet for many locations from Duluth to Two Harbors to Silver Bay.

Snow totals through 8 a.m. Thursday National Weather Service

Snow continues to rotate around our storm system with most snow bands moving from east to west and south to north, counter-clockwise around the low center which will move over the Twin Cities midday Thursday.

Forecast precipitation 6 a.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday College of DuPage Weather

The heavier snowfall accumulations will start to shift north and west through the morning Thursday with a bit of a break for the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota this afternoon. Additional totals will range from another 1 to 2 inches in the Twin Cities to more like 3 to 6 inches in portions of western and northern Minnesota with higher amounts along the North Shore.

Forecast daytime snowfall through 6 p.m. Thursday NOAA via pivotal weather

Snow showers will continue to rotate through into Friday night but become fewer and lighter as the source of moisture for the system gets cut off farther east of the center.

Forecast precipitation 12 a.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday College of DuPage Weather

We’ll see additional, lighter accumulations Thursday night into early Saturday. These are forecast additional totals for 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday:

Forecast additional snowfall 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday National Weather Service

Additional snowfall for northeast Minnesota: 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday National Weather Service

Forecast additional snowfall 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday National Weather Service

Bitter cold moves in next week

Behind the storm system will come some pretty cold air. Weekend temperatures will cool through the 20s and teens but next week will bring even colder air.

Forecast temperatures Thursday through Wednesday as cold air plunges south NOAA via pivotal weather

Low temperatures by Tuesday morning look to be subzero statewide. Get ready.

Forecast low temperatures next Monday night into early Tuesday NOAA via pivotal weather