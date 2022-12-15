Winter storm warning: Snow continues Thursday
Heaviest snow will shift north and west during the day
Periods of snow continue Thursday with the heaviest snowfall shifting north and west and bands continue to rotate around our storm system. Locally heavy totals will still fall along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be mild, in the upper 20s northwest to low to mid-30s.
Periods of snow continue Thursday into Friday
The snow continues to pile up, especially around the North Shore of Lake Superior. Snow totals are now nearing or surpassing two feet for many locations from Duluth to Two Harbors to Silver Bay.
Snow continues to rotate around our storm system with most snow bands moving from east to west and south to north, counter-clockwise around the low center which will move over the Twin Cities midday Thursday.
The heavier snowfall accumulations will start to shift north and west through the morning Thursday with a bit of a break for the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota this afternoon. Additional totals will range from another 1 to 2 inches in the Twin Cities to more like 3 to 6 inches in portions of western and northern Minnesota with higher amounts along the North Shore.
Snow showers will continue to rotate through into Friday night but become fewer and lighter as the source of moisture for the system gets cut off farther east of the center.
We’ll see additional, lighter accumulations Thursday night into early Saturday. These are forecast additional totals for 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday:
Bitter cold moves in next week
Behind the storm system will come some pretty cold air. Weekend temperatures will cool through the 20s and teens but next week will bring even colder air.
Low temperatures by Tuesday morning look to be subzero statewide. Get ready.
