Live radar and updates

Another snow wave has arrived in Minnesota

Updraft®

Winter storm warning: Snow continues Thursday

Heaviest snow will shift north and west during the day

Sven Sundgaard
hazards
Winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories across Minnesota Thursday
NOAA via pivotal weather

Share

Periods of snow continue Thursday with the heaviest snowfall shifting north and west and bands continue to rotate around our storm system. Locally heavy totals will still fall along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be mild, in the upper 20s northwest to low to mid-30s.

Periods of snow continue Thursday into Friday

The snow continues to pile up, especially around the North Shore of Lake Superior. Snow totals are now nearing or surpassing two feet for many locations from Duluth to Two Harbors to Silver Bay.

snow totals through 8am
Snow totals through 8 a.m. Thursday
National Weather Service

Snow continues to rotate around our storm system with most snow bands moving from east to west and south to north, counter-clockwise around the low center which will move over the Twin Cities midday Thursday.

thu precip
Forecast precipitation 6 a.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday
College of DuPage Weather

The heavier snowfall accumulations will start to shift north and west through the morning Thursday with a bit of a break for the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota this afternoon. Additional totals will range from another 1 to 2 inches in the Twin Cities to more like 3 to 6 inches in portions of western and northern Minnesota with higher amounts along the North Shore.

12 hour NAM
Forecast daytime snowfall through 6 p.m. Thursday
NOAA via pivotal weather

Snow showers will continue to rotate through into Friday night but become fewer and lighter as the source of moisture for the system gets cut off farther east of the center.

Fri-St precip
Forecast precipitation 12 a.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday
College of DuPage Weather

We’ll see additional, lighter accumulations Thursday night into early Saturday. These are forecast additional totals for 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday:

MPX snowfalls
Forecast additional snowfall 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday
National Weather Service
NE MN snow
Additional snowfall for northeast Minnesota: 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday
National Weather Service
NW MN snow
Forecast additional snowfall 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday
National Weather Service

Bitter cold moves in next week

Behind the storm system will come some pretty cold air. Weekend temperatures will cool through the 20s and teens but next week will bring even colder air.

850 T loop
Forecast temperatures Thursday through Wednesday as cold air plunges south
NOAA via pivotal weather

Low temperatures by Tuesday morning look to be subzero statewide. Get ready.

tues lows
Forecast low temperatures next Monday night into early Tuesday
NOAA via pivotal weather

MPR News is Reader Funded

Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory