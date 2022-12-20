Cold, calm Tuesday; major winter storm Wednesday through Friday

Tuesday will be the cold, calm before the storm. Temperatures will average about 20 degrees below normal. Snow develops Wednesday with significant accumulation and high winds develop by Thursday and Friday along with extreme cold.

Cold and calm Tuesday

It’ll be calm and dry Tuesday with peeks of sunshine, but it will be pretty cold. Morning wind chills will be in the teens below zero east to near 30 below zero in western Minnesota, where there’s a wind chill advisory.

Forecast midday wind chills Tuesday National Weather Service

High temperatures will range from single digits below zero in western Minnesota to single digits above zero in eastern Minnesota.

Forecast high temperatures Tuesday National Weather Service

Major storm hits Wednesday into Friday

A significant storm system brings the next round of snow to the southern half of Minnesota Wednesday morning. Snow will persist into Thursday night, although most accumulation will wrap up early Thursday with lighter snow and wind Thursday.

Forecast precipitation early Wednesday into Thursday evening NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Significant snowfall accumulations are likely across much of central and northeastern Minnesota and across Wisconsin.

Forecast snowfall Wednesday into Thursday National Weather Service

One of the things we’ll have to watch Tuesday is a trend developing in the computer models to split the moisture into a “northern lobe” and “southeast lobe.”

If this trend continues, north central and northeastern Minnesota may end up with the higher totals as well as central and southern Wisconsin (visible in the top two models below). That’s why there’s such a wide range of possible forecast snowfall totals at this point.

Regardless of how much snow falls however, the extreme winds will create the near-blizzard conditions Thursday and Friday.

Four computer model scenarios for Wednesday-Thursday snowfall NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

High winds will also develop Thursday into Friday, creating blizzard conditions since this snow will be a very light variety. Wind gusts could exceed 40-50 mph in southern Minnesota.

Wind gusts Thursday into Friday National Weather Service

It now appears some of the highest wind gusts could occur along the North Shore Thursday and Friday:

Wind gusts for northeastern Minnesota Thursday and Friday National Weather Service

The bitter cold, combined with the wind, will create dangerously cold wind chill values Thursday into Saturday as well.