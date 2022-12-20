Maplewood police seek tips in fatal hit-and-run

Maplewood police are asking for the public's help finding the driver who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash near 3M’s campus.

Mark Koepke, 56, was walking near McKnight Road and Margaret Street around 10 p.m. on Dec. 9 when someone driving a minivan struck him and fled.

Investigators say vehicle debris left at the scene indicates that the suspect was driving a dark blue 2011 to 2020 Dodge Caravan that has damage to its front right side.

At a police news conference, the victim's ex-wife Darice Koepke said urged the driver to come forward.

"Clear your conscience,” Darice Koepke said. “Help give us some closure and some justice for Mark."

The Koepke family and Crimestoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Maplewood police at 651-249-2608 or submit anonymous tips at crimestoppersmn.org.