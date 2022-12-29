The most popular pet name for dogs and cats in Minneapolis? Luna
Max? Buddy? Kitty? Nope, it’s time for Luna.
According to the Minneapolis Animal Care & Control center, Luna is the most popular name for both dogs and cats for 2022.
Minneapolis also had a record number of animal adoptions in 2022 with 840 adoptions, a 14 percent increase since the previously recorded year of 2019.
After Luna, the most popular dog names are Bella, Charlie, Lucy and Max. For cats, it is Milo, Oliver, Oscar and Chloe.
We asked readers across Minnesota to share their Lunas and received dozens of responses.
No worries cat people, here is your dose.
And we learned Luna isn’t just a name for dogs and cats, meet Luna the sheep.
And Luna the guinea pig.
MPR News is Reader Funded
Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.