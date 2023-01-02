Winter storm brings ice, heavy snow Monday night into Wednesday
Freezing rain with periods of heavy snow develop Monday night south
Updated: 5:20 p.m.
A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain showers develop Monday night into Tuesday with the heaviest snow falling Tuesday. Snow showers will linger into early Thursday, making this a prolonged event.
Another impactful winter storm develops
A messy winter storm will impact the southern half of Minnesota and portions of northeast Minnesota late Monday into early Thursday. A wintry mix of heavy snow and freezing rain and rain will be possible from the Twin Cities and points south and southeast Tuesday.
There could be significant ice accumulation for portions of south central and southeast Minnesota late Monday night into Tuesday. There are ice storm warnings for portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
Here is a break down of precipitation type and intensity for various locations impacted by the winter storm:
Snow totals will be heaviest in southwest Minnesota and be less farther east where mixed precipitation types will cut back to totals some.
Behind the system colder air, but not arctic air will move in. High temperatures by late in the week and weekend will be mainly in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits and even some subzero readings in northern Minnesota.
MPR News is Reader Funded
Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.