Winter storm brings ice, heavy snow Monday night into Wednesday

A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain showers develop Monday night into Tuesday with the heaviest snow falling Tuesday. Snow showers will linger into early Thursday, making this a prolonged event.

Another impactful winter storm develops

A messy winter storm will impact the southern half of Minnesota and portions of northeast Minnesota late Monday into early Thursday. A wintry mix of heavy snow and freezing rain and rain will be possible from the Twin Cities and points south and southeast Tuesday.

Forecast precipitation midday Monday through Wednesday evening College of DuPage Weather

There could be significant ice accumulation for portions of south central and southeast Minnesota late Monday night into Tuesday. There are ice storm warnings for portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.

Forecast potential ice accumulation Monday night into Tuesday National Weather Service

Here is a break down of precipitation type and intensity for various locations impacted by the winter storm:

Forecast precipitation type, intensity timing National Weather Service

Snow totals will be heaviest in southwest Minnesota and be less farther east where mixed precipitation types will cut back to totals some.

Forecast total snowfall Monday night through Wednesday National Weather Service

Behind the system colder air, but not arctic air will move in. High temperatures by late in the week and weekend will be mainly in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits and even some subzero readings in northern Minnesota.

Forecast high temperatures Thursday National Weather Service