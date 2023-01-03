MN Aurora goalkeeper Sarah Fuller to retire from soccer
The Minnesota Aurora goalkeeper announced she’s hanging up her cleats after 20 years on the pitch.
Sarah Fuller shared a statement via social media on Tuesday afternoon about her retirement from the sport. She thanked the Minnesota Aurora FC, teammates, coaches, fans and loved ones for her soccer career.
“I am grateful for the successes and the failures, the people I have met, and the opportunities the beautiful game has granted me,” Fuller said in the statement. “Thank you to the Aurora FC for the opportunity to stand in net one last time in the best environment I could have ever imagined. It’s been an honor to be part of such a monumental team.”
Fuller was the first player to sign with Minnesota Aurora FC, the first women’s pre-professional soccer team in state history. Fuller is also known for being the first woman to score in an FBS Power Five conference football game as a kicker for Vanderbilt in 2020.
She helped lead the team in its inaugural season to an undefeated regular season 11-0-1, the franchise’s first home play-off win and first trip to the USL-W championship game. Fuller played in 13 of 15 matches and posted a 0.846 save percentage and 0.68 goals against average.
Fuller also placed second in voting for the league’s goalkeeper of the year.
