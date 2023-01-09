Edina police investigate after gunfire reported at Southdale Center

Edina police are investigating after a gun was fired Monday inside Southdale Center mall.

Authorities found signs that someone may have been injured, but could not locate any victims. A lockdown issued for part of the mall has since been lifted.

According to Edina city officials, the gunfire happened around noon near Southdale Center’s Door 13 — near the Hennepin County Service Center.

“An Edina police officer was working inside of the mall when it happened, heard the firearm discharge and called it in. Police found a blood trail but no victims were found. There are no suspects at this time,” city officials reported Monday afternoon. “Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing camera footage for more information. This remains an active investigation.”

Authorities said about half the mall was put into lockdown for about 45 minutes while police cleared the building. That lockdown was lifted at 1 p.m.

The report of a gunshot inside a Twin Cities mall, and subsequent lockdown, came just weeks after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot at the Mall of America's Nordstrom department store on Dec. 23.

That incident led to a lockdown of the mall. Four people have been charged in that shooting.