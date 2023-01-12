UMN proposes medical campus development in wake of Fairview merger talks

The University of Minnesota is planning to ask the state to help it buy back its Twin Cities campus health care facilities from Fairview Health Services. The bid comes as Fairview is planning to combine with Sanford Health, a move that some are criticizing.

“We have a great research university, a great medical school and a great education program. It just makes sense that we have great hospital facilities in which we can combine all three in the same place,” said Jakub Tolar, dean of the U of M Medical School and vice president for clinical affairs, in a statement Thursday.

University officials said they will ask elected officials to help them achieve this goal and others, by “helping the University fund the shifting of health facilities to University ownership, upgrading the facilities, and joining in the planning for a new, world-class medical center on the East Bank of the Twin Cities campus.”

The U would seek control of the University of Minnesota Medical Centers on the east and west banks, the M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center and the Masonic Children’s Hospital.

The proposed merger of Fairview and South Dakota-based Sanford, announced in November, has drawn concerns from health care workers, legislators, union leaders and others for a multitude of reasons, including the impact on the University’s hospitals and clinics, especially since the institution is taxpayer-supported.

At a listening session hosted by Attorney General Keith Ellison Tuesday night, Tolar said in no uncertain terms that there should be opposition to the merger until there are assurances for the University and its mission.

“It is our view that because the flagship medical facilities on our campus are a part of this proposed acquisition that [what] you have in front of you is not a private transaction, but a public question for the future for public academic medicine in Minnesota, and public responsibilities for those facilities,” he said.

During the Tuesday meeting, Sanford Health president and CEO Bill Gassen said that there was an option for the university to repurchase the academic medical center.

“Ultimately, it is the university's decision to make, and we're supportive and committed to continuing to work alongside with them,” he said.

UMN officials said in the release that they remain “committed to continued partnership with all health care providers in Minnesota to ensure teaching, research and innovation are provided to medical professionals and patients statewide,” including Fairview, and would continue to contribute to conversations about the merger.

Attorney General Ellison said his office is looking into the merger to make sure it complies with state law.