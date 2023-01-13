Family of man killed by St. Paul police reaches $1.3M settlement with city

The St. Paul City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a $1.3 million settlement with the mother, grandmother and aunt of Marcus Golden.

Police officers fatally shot the 24-year-old Black man outside a St. Paul apartment building on Jan. 14, 2015. Officers said Golden drove at them at high speed when they approached him after he allegedly sent threatening messages to an ex-girlfriend.

The incident happened before St. Paul police began wearing body cameras.

A grand jury concluded the shooting was justified and declined to charge the officers. In the face of criticism over secrecy, county attorneys in the Twin Cities metro have generally made charging decisions involving police shootings among themselves, and abandoned the practice of empaneling grand juries to review the evidence.

The agreement also calls for Mayor Melvin Carter to appoint a member of Golden's family to the Neighborhood Safety and Community Council, and for the city to install a memorial plaque and bench at Como Park to be paid for by Golden's family.

Golden’s family filed the federal civil rights lawsuit in 2021, just before the statute of limitations was set to expire.