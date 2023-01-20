U.S. Pond Hockey Championships draws crowds to Lake Nokomis

Recent warm and wet weather ramped up preparations for this weekend’s outdoor pond hockey tournament at Lake Nokomis, which is expected to draw thousands of players and spectators from across the country.

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships kicked off on Friday and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organizers of the championships project that 3,000 pond hockey players are participating, as well as thousands of spectators.

A player passes the puck during a match at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship tournament at Lake Nokomis on Saturday. Thousands are expected to attend the tournament through Jan. 29. Players watch their teammates during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship tournament on Lake Nokomis on Saturday. Players and spectators warm up and socialize during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.

A schedule of events can be found at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships website, including “Youth Night on the Pond” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, opening at 4 p.m.

The event has been held in Minneapolis since 2006, with the exception of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested spectators who are driving are advised to enter Lake Nokomis Park from the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and West Lake Nokomis Parkway. Find directions. a schedule of events, a map and more at uspondhockey.com.