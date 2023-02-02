Bloomington police investigating after 3 people found dead in truck

Bloomington police say three adults were found dead in a parked truck in the city on Wednesday night.

The truck was found at a business parking lot on the northwest side of the Interstate 494-France Avenue interchange.

In a social media post Thursday morning, Bloomington police said they “are not looking for any additional persons who may be involved” — but did not immediately release further information on the case.

The department said Police Chief Booker Hodges will have more to say about the case later Thursday.