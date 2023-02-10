St. Paul police: Stabbing at Harding High leaves 1 dead
St. Paul police have confirmed that a stabbing at Harding High School on Friday morning left one person dead.
St. Paul Public Schools said earlier that Harding went into lockdown at about 11:45 a.m. and would stay secured until the building had been cleared.
No other information was immediately available. Authorities are expected to brief reporters later in the day.
More reporting to come.
MPR News is Member Supported
What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount during the Winter Member Drive to support this resource for everyone.