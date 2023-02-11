Crime, Law and Justice

St. Paul police confirm officers were involved in a shooting

MPR News Staff

Updated: 7:35 p.m.

St. Paul police offered few details on the circumstances of a shooting they say happened in the city Saturday, except to say officers were involved.

Police say it happened in the 100 block of Western Avenue South at around 5 p.m.

In a tweet, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is responding to a “use of force incident.”

News images from the scene posted to social media show police squad vehicles near an apartment building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

