St. Paul police confirm officers were involved in a shooting
Updated: 7:35 p.m.
St. Paul police offered few details on the circumstances of a shooting they say happened in the city Saturday, except to say officers were involved.
Police say it happened in the 100 block of Western Avenue South at around 5 p.m.
In a tweet, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is responding to a “use of force incident.”
News images from the scene posted to social media show police squad vehicles near an apartment building.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
