Jury convicts Minnesota man who failed to show up for murder trial

Authorities continue to ask for the public’s help in finding a Windom, Minn., man who was convicted on murder charges Tuesday after failing to show up for the trial.

A Cottonwood County jury convicted Ralph Leslie Apmann, 58, on a charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Juan Morales Rivera outside a bar in Windom in August 2021.

Apmann had been out on bail and failed to show up for court proceedings on Monday. That prompted Windom police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to issue an alert. They say Apmann is believed to be armed with a handgun and a rifle, and may be in the Twin Cities.

They’re asking people who have seen him, or have information on his whereabouts, to call 911. They say Apmann should not be approached.

Apmann is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 230 pounds. He’s balding, and a photo released by the BCA shows him with a beard.