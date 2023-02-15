MN Supreme Court defers to lawmakers on felon voting rights

Minnesota’s Supreme Court declined to restore voting rights to people with felony records who still haven’t satisfied parole or probation.

In a decision issued Wednesday, Justice Paul Thissen concluded, “There may be many compelling reasons why society should not permanently prohibit—or perhaps prohibit at all — persons convicted of a felony from voting. But the people of Minnesota made the choice to establish a constitutional baseline that persons convicted of a felony are not entitled or permitted to vote, and the people of Minnesota have not seen fit to amend the constitution to excise the felon voting prohibition.”

He also wrote that a corresponding state law passed constitutional muster even if there are “troubling consequences, including the disparate racial impacts, flowing from the disenfranchisement of persons convicted of a felony. The Legislature retains the power to respond to those consequences.”

It was a 6-1 decision, with only Justice Natalie Hudson dissenting.

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount during the Winter Member Drive to support this resource for everyone.

"I regret that the court limits the ability of the Minnesota Constitution’s equal protection principle to address this injustice,” Hudson wrote in her dissent. “The right to vote is too central to our democracy, and the constraints on that right are too perilous, for us to ignore."

While it’s a legal setback for those who had hoped the court would rule that voting rights must be restored as soon as incarceration ends, the long-awaited ruling comes as state lawmakers are moving to pass a bill that would return voting eligibility to thousands of people this summer.

Minnesota Supreme Court justices had been mulling the case since hearing it in November 2021 — an unusually-long lag between oral arguments and a decision.

The case has been working its way through Minnesota’s courts since a group of people with felony records sued in October 2019. A district court and the appeals court ruled that the Minnesota Constitution dictates that a felon is not entitled to vote “unless restored to civil rights.”

A 1963 state law spelled that out to mean when all aspects of a person’s sentence has run.

The key question has been where that trigger point fell. Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that long-duration probation was unfairly holding people back and that architects of the constitution were mainly focused on disenfranchising felons behind bars.

Supporters of the legal fight say the laws disproportionately affect people of color because they make up a greater share of felons on community supervision or other forms of probation. The case created a complicated situation for DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon and DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison, both of whom want quicker rights restoration but who argued in court for upholding the law.

Opponents of a shift argue that criminals with more wealth and better legal representation are more likely to stay out of prison altogether, which could lead to disparities as well. They also say loss of voting rights is a fair consequence of serious crime.

In the absence of a ruling, Minnesota lawmakers have been working to change the law to restore voting rights upon release from incarceration.

The DFL-led House passed a bill earlier this month that could immediately give as many as 50,000 people voting rights again. A mirroring Senate bill awaits a final vote.

Minnesota wouldn’t be the first to take the step to speed up voting eligibility. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 21 states automatically restore voting rights upon a person’s release from prison. Others do so after a waiting period. Only 11 carry an indefinite revocation or require completion of all aspects of a sentence.