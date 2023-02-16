Business & Economy

English police say they foiled an 'eggs-travagent' plot to steal Cadbury chocolates

Ayana Archie, NPR

Cadbury's Creme Eggs move down the production line at the Cadbury's Bournville production plant on Dec. 15, 2009, in Birmingham, England.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A local British police department is saying it helped save Easter for fans of the chocolate egg.

A man was arrested in England after allegedly stealing a semi truck that contained 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs last Saturday, police announced.

The man, whom The Associated Press identified as 32-year-old Joby Pool, was stopped on the highway in Telford, a town in central England, shortly after the theft. Pool allegedly used a metal grinder to break through a gate and into the truck, according to the AP.

"The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February," the West Mercia Police tweeted. "Along with the crème eggs, a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen."

In all, the seized chocolate is thought to be worth 40,000 British pounds, or slightly more than $48,000.

Pool entered guilty pleas to theft of a trailer, theft of its contents and damage to a chain lock, the AP reported. He is expected to be sentenced next month.

