Snow mainly north Monday; high-impact winter storm Tuesday through Thursday

A major winter storm will be coming our way this week. Much of central and southern Minnesota could pick very significant snowfall amounts. Confidence is increasingly high that much of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will pick up more than a foot of snow by Thursday.

Probability of at least a foot of snow from the upcoming storm Twin Cities National Weather Service office

But first, an Alberta clipper for Monday

An Alberta clipper weather system is spread light snow across Minnesota Monday morning. Several inches will probably accumulate across the northern half of the state where a winter weather advisory is in effect.

A burst of snow is sweeping across the Twin Cities area as I type. It won’t last long but could cause some slippery streets.

The Twin Cities should have an afternoon high temperature near 36 with the chance of a flurry or sprinkle. Winds will increase from the southwest and become northwest late in the day.

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

High-impact winter storm

The big story this week will be the major, prolonged winter storm forecast to arrive in Minnesota on Tuesday and persist into Thursday.

Forecast weather map for Wednesday National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Prediction Center

Warm, moist air from the south will flow up and over much colder air coming our way from Canada. This overrunning causes widespread snow. When that pattern persists, as it will this week, significant snowfalls are likely. Expect major travel problems and other disruptions.

The winter storm watch indicated below begins from west to east on Tuesday and continues well into Thursday. It also extends farther north into much of the area now covered by Monday’s winter weather advisory.

Winter weather alerts this week National Weather Service

Here is an early look at possible snowfall amounts by Thursday morning, with more likely to fall as the day progresses.

Snowfall forecast to 6 a.m. Thursday Twin Cities National Weather Service

Some spots where the snowfall is heaviest could easily get 2 feet of rather fluffy snow by the time at all ends later on Thursday.

The National Weather Service will upgrade their winter storm watches to a winter storm warning package Monday afternoon after the high resolution short-term models get extended into the storm time.

Blizzard conditions possible

Blizzard conditions are possible across open areas of central and southern Minnesota Wednesday night and Thursday. The tightening pressure gradient and dryness of the snow will make it especially susceptible to blowing and drifting.

Turning briefly colder

Colder air will arrive on Thursday but will last for just a couple days.

Forecast high temperatures for Friday NOAA Weather Prediction Center

Moderating over the weekend

Milder temperatures will return for the weekend.