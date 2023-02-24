Amber Alert canceled: Lakeville police say 3-year-old boy found safe
Updated 3 p.m.
Lakeville police say a 3-year-old-boy they were searching for Friday morning after he was taken from his residence has been found safe.
Authorities canceled the Amber Alert for Leon Ramsarran.
In an earlier statement, Lakeville police said the child’s father reported him missing from his apartment Friday morning and that authorities had information suggesting he was with another family member.
More information to come.
