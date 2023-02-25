BCA: Fugitive convicted of murder found dead in Minneapolis

A fugitive convicted of murder even though he didn't show up for the trial has been found dead in Minneapolis.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the body of Ralph Leslie Apmann, 58, was found Friday night in Boom Island Park.

Apmann was charged in the 2021 death of Juan Morales-Rivera outside a bar in Windom, Minn. He posted bail and failed to show up for court proceedings on second-degree murder charges earlier this month.

That prompted Windom police and the BCA to issue an alert calling him armed and dangerous. They believed he was in the Twin Cities area.

A Cottonwood County jury convicted him of murder in absentia on Feb. 14.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of Apmann's death.