Shooting in St. Paul kills 2, injures others
Two people are dead and an unknown number of people are injured following a shooting in St. Paul, according to police.
It happened on the 500 block of Dale Street Saturday evening.
St. Paul police were on the scene investigating and said more information will be released later in the evening.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.
