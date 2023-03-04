Stillwater police: Suspect killed after firing at officers

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a Stillwater police officer shot a man Saturday afternoon during a shootout.

Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller said when police arrived at the Curve Crest Villas apartment complex, the male suspect had already shot many rounds, injuring others.

Other agencies including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodbury Police Department also responded to the scene.

“That kind of speaks to the volume of kind of the terror that was happening at this time and what the officers are facing,” Mueller said. “So definitely, once we immediately address the threat, then we are our first response after that was to make sure everyone else is okay in the vicinity … going door to door.”

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

He said the man started firing at officers, who then returned fire, striking the suspect. He was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He says an unknown number of people were injured but their exact conditions were unknown. No officers were hurt.

The Stillwater police covered the area of a fatal shooting involving an officer in Stillwater, Minn. on March 4. Feven Gerezgiher | MPR News

This is a developing story.