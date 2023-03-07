Minnesota Vikings player says he helped rescue man from burning car in Texas

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn said he and three other passersby saved a motorist after a fiery car wreck in Texas last weekend.

Osborn told his story to NFL reporter Adam Schefter on an ESPN podcast on Monday. Osborn said he was riding home in an Uber on Sunday night in Austin, Texas, when the car happened on the scene of a wreck. Another vehicle had apparently gone off the road and hit a bridge.

Osborn said his driver pulled over and they got out to help, before any emergency personnel had arrived.

“I ran up, it's in flames, you know he has blood on and he's bleeding — you know he's you know, kind of obviously out of it you know and just got in a huge car wreck and that's when I picked him up and you know, he's bleeding and bleeding all on my on my shirt and everything and I pick him up and I carry him about 10, 15 yards you know, because this way like you know we're at least away from the car a little bit. And, you know by then you know the ambulance came,” Osborn said.

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

He said he told another good Samaritan it looked like things could have gone much worse.

“We just helped save someone's life. That was huge. You know I was saying, they always say wrong place, wrong time, but I was at the exact place, the right place at the right time, so I was happy we were able to do that,” Osborn said on the podcast.

He also said the man's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Osborn was drafted by the Vikings in 2020 and has played three seasons in Minnesota.