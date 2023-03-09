'In the Dark' podcast acquired by Condé Nast

The award-winning investigative podcast “In the Dark” has been acquired by Condé Nast Entertainment.

The podcast’s third season will be produced and distributed by The New Yorker magazine, which is owned by Condé Nast.

Terms of the deal were not released. MPR News’ parent company, American Public Media Group, launched the podcast in 2016.

“Writers and editors from the magazine will also collaborate with members of the ‘In the Dark’ team, including (Madeleine) Baran, the lead reporter, and Samara Freemark, the managing producer, to develop new narrative series,” The New Yorker reported Thursday.

“We can’t imagine a better home than Condé Nast for the program and for the team. We’re proud of the work ‘In the Dark’ did with APM Reports, and now we’re looking forward to hearing what they do next," said Duchesne Drew, senior vice president of American Public Media Group and president of Minnesota Public Radio.

The first season of “In the Dark” focused on the 1989 kidnapping and murder of Jacob Wetterling in Minnesota.

Its second season covered the Mississippi case of Curtis Flowers, a Black man who had been on death row for murder. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed Flowers’ conviction after the podcast reported the white district attorney had excluded Black jurors.

It also produced a series of episodes examining the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Mississippi Delta.

The podcast’s honors include two Peabody Awards.