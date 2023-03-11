Weekend snow update: Twin Cities season snowfall is now in the top 10 snowiest

Yes, this has been a very snowy winter.

The official 2022-2023 season snowfall total at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 78 inches through Friday. Our Saturday snow will easily place this snow season in the top ten snowiest in Twin Cities weather records:

Twin Cities highest season snowfall totals Minnesota State Climatology Office

The Twin Cities season snowfall total could rise to seventh-highest before the weekend is over.

A low pressure system will continue to bring snow to much of Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday evening and overnight Saturday night.

The snow will continue into Sunday in northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, with intermittent snow possible Sunday in central and southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from 5 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday:

Simulated radar from 5 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

Snow forecast

Additional snow totals Saturday evening through Sunday evening will be highest over northeastern Minnesota:

Additional snow Saturday evening through Sunday evening National Weather Service

Weekend snow totals (including the snow that has already fallen) are expected to look somewhat like this:

Weekend snow forecast National Weather Service

Spotty higher totals are possible.

Parts of northwestern Wisconsin could also see some impressive weekend snow totals:

Weekend snow forecast National Weather Service

Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin road conditions can be found here.

Warnings and advisories

Blizzard warnings continue into Saturday night in much of North Dakota and parts of northwestern Minnesota:

Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings Saturday evening into early Sunday National Weather Service

A winter storm warning for heavy snow and strong winds continues in north-central Minnesota Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

Here are details of the blizzard warning in northwestern Minnesota:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Grand Forks ND 243 PM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 MNZ001-002-004-005-007-008-013>015-022-NDZ008-016-027-029-030- 121800- /O.CON.KFGF.BZ.W.0006.000000T0000Z-230312T0600Z/ /O.CON.KFGF.WW.Y.0016.230312T0600Z-230312T1800Z/ West Polk-Norman-Kittson-Roseau-West Marshall-East Marshall- Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk-Mahnomen-Pembina-Eastern Walsh- Grand Forks-Steele-Traill- Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, Erskine, Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland 243 PM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT TO 1 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and drifting snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight CST tonight to 1 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at travel.dot.nd.gov and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

A winter storm warning continues Saturday evening through Sunday in much of northeastern Minnesota and parts of northwestern Wisconsin:

Winter storm warnings/winter weather advisories Saturday evening through Sunday National Weather Service

Here are winter storm warning details:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Duluth MN 439 PM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 MNZ037-121045- /O.CON.KDLH.WS.W.0008.000000T0000Z-230313T0600Z/ Carlton and South St. Louis- Including the city of Duluth 439 PM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, except 10 to 14 inches for the higher terrain of the North Shore. * WHERE...Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Snow amounts will vary a lot across this forecast zone. The city of Duluth will see around 10 of storm total, so an additional 6 to 9 inches are expected across Duluth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

A winter weather advisory includes much of central Minnesota as well as portions of the Twin Cities metro area Saturday evening and into the overnight hours of Saturday night:

Winter weather advisory (blue) Saturday evening into early Sunday National Weather Service

Here are advisory details for Carver County and Hennepin County:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 306 PM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 MNZ060-068-120600- /O.EXA.KMPX.WW.Y.0015.000000T0000Z-230312T0900Z/ Hennepin-Carver- Including the cities of Minneapolis, Chanhassen, Chaska, and Victoria 306 PM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Hennepin and Carver Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.



Here are advisory details for Anoka County, Ramsey County and Washington County of the metro area plus St. Croix County of Wisconsin:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 306 PM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 MNZ061>063-WIZ023-120600- /O.EXA.KMPX.WW.Y.0015.000000T0000Z-230312T1500Z/ Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-St. Croix- Including the cities of Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, and Hudson 306 PM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Anoka, Ramsey and Washington Counties. In Wisconsin, St. Croix County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

You can find updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin on the Minnesota Public Radio News network, and on the MPR News live weather blog.

Temperature trends

The average Twin Cities high temp is 40 degrees on March 12. Metro area highs are forecast to reach the mid 30s this Sunday.

Many areas will have Sunday highs in the 30s, with 20s in far western and far northern Minnesota:

Sunday forecast highs National Weather Service

Twin Cities metro area highs are project to be around 30 degrees on Monday, followed by lower 30s Tuesday and then lower 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Metro area highs retreat to the lower 30s on Friday.

Spring ahead

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday. If you have any watches or clocks that don’t automatically adjust, you might want to turn them ahead one hour before you go to sleep Saturday night.

Programming note

