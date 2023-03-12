Weekend snow recap: over a foot of snow in parts of northern Minnesota

A slow-moving low pressure system will continue to bring snow to northeastern Minnesota and much of northwestern Wisconsin Sunday evening. Occasional snow showers are possible elsewhere in Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday evening.

Snow lingers Sunday night and into Monday as you go deeper into Wisconsin.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday:

Simulated radar from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

A winter storm warning continues until 7 p.m. this Sunday evening from Aitkin County and Pine County up through northeastern Minnesota:

Winter storm warnings into Sunday evening National Weather Service

Winter storm warnings continue until 10 p.m. this Sunday in portions of northwestern Wisconsin.

Here are winter storm warning details in northeastern Minnesota:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Duluth MN 241 PM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 MNZ012-020-021-037-038-130000- /O.EXT.KDLH.WS.W.0008.000000T0000Z-230313T0000Z/ Northern Cook and Lake-Southern Lake-Southern Cook- Carlton and South St. Louis-Pine- Including the cities of Isabella, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Duluth, Pine City, and Hinckley 241 PM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Southern Lake, Southern Cook, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Here are winter storm warning details in northwestern Wisconsin:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Duluth MN 241 PM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 WIZ001-006>009-130300- /O.EXT.KDLH.WS.W.0008.000000T0000Z-230313T0300Z/ Douglas-Burnett-Washburn-Sawyer-Price- Including the cities of Superior, Grantsburg, Spooner, Hayward, and Phillips 241 PM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Douglas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.



Winter storm warnings continue overnight Sunday night in parts of central Wisconsin.

Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin road conditions can be found here.

You can find updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin on the Minnesota Public Radio News network, and on the MPR News live weather blog.

Weekend snow totals

Some weather observers take their snow measurements in the morning and evening, so additional snow reports will be arriving Sunday night.

Here’s a plot of the weekend snow reports that have been received so far:

Weekend snowfall reports received through Sunday afternoon National Weather Service

There are a bunch of 12”+ reports in northern Minnesota.

The snow report plot can be found here. You can hover over any data point on the linked map to get the exact snow total plus the time and location of the measurement. You can also zoom and pan the map at the linked site.

Here’s a look at some weekend snow totals in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:

Weekend snowfall reports received through Sunday afternoon National Weather Service

There are a couple of 16 inch reports near Duluth and a 17 inch report from Palmers, Minnesota. That area will see some additional snow Sunday evening.

Twin Cities metro area weekend snow totals are mainly in the 3 to 5 inch range:

Weekend snowfall reports received through Sunday afternoon National Weather Service

The 2-inch snow reports in the southwest metro were from Saturday evening, so they aren’t the final weekend tally.

Next snow?

Some forecast models show rain moving into Minnesota on Thursday, with a rain/snow mix in the west. That system will pull in some colder air Thursday night and Friday, so the rain or rain/snow mix could change to mostly snow.

Check forecast updates as we get closer to Thursday/Friday.

Temperature trends

The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 32 degrees. That’s well below the average March 12 Twin Cities high of 40 degrees.

Monday highs will be mainly in the 20s:

Monday forecast highs National Weather Service

A few spots in the Twin Cities metro area could touch 30 degrees Monday afternoon.

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 30s on Tuesday, followed by lower 40s Wednesday and Thursday, then lower 30s on Friday.

Programming note

