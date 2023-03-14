Authorities respond to roof collapse at Duluth's Miller Hill Mall

Duluth fire officials responded to a roof collapse Tuesday morning at the city's Miller Hill Mall.

The collapse was reported at about 9 a.m.

A photo shared with the Duluth News Tribune showed parts of the roof — and a large pile of snow — collapsed into an interior atrium in the mall. City officials told the News Tribune that everyone in the building was accounted for, and that water and gas to the building were turned off.

“No injuries have initially been reported. The Miller Hill Mall has been evacuated, and the public is asked to stay away from the site at this time,” the Duluth Fire Department reported just after 9:30 a.m.

The mall does not open to customers until 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, though some stores that are part of the mall open earlier in the day.

Essentia Health has several facilities within the mall. It said they were not directly affected by the roof collapse, but would be closed Tuesday along with the rest of the mall.

“Decisions about the timing of reopening will be made in conjunction with mall leadership,” Essentia reported. It said all affected patients would be contacted to reschedule appointments.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information on the cause of the collapse. The Duluth area has seen above-average snowfall this winter, with more than 116 inches reported at the Duluth airport. That’s more than 40 inches above normal for this point in the season.

The Miller Hill Mall is the largest shopping center in Duluth. It opened in 1973 and has undergone extensive remodeling and renovation over the years.