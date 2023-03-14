Minneapolis city officials to give update on response to awful pothole season

Officials in Minneapolis are set to give an update Tuesday morning on the city’s response to what's been a terrible pothole season.

The city has scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference.

It’s a problem not just in Minneapolis but across the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, with drivers having to dodge cratered pavement on main roads, side streets and alleys alike.

Above-average snowfall, some unusual winter rains and lots of freeze and thaw cycles have taken a toll on pavement across the state this winter.

In cold weather, Minneapolis and St. Paul use a temporary “winter mix” to fill potholes as a stopgap measure, until more-durable pavement patches can be applied once the weather warms in spring.