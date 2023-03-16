LGBTQ troubles and joy: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres take a gamble on 'The Prom'

Seven times a week, actor Maya Richardson takes to the stage to portray perfectionist Alyssa Greene in Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ production of “The Prom.”

“The show is so funny, and if there's one part of the show that's not funny, it's probably my character,” Richardson says.

Every performance, she delivers a heartbreaking line about her complex relationship with her mother: “Cause mom's convinced if you're perfect your father might come back.”

Richardson says she can hear audience members audibly gasp at the line.

“You don't really realize what Alyssa has at stake. And I think that one line is so important … at the end that scene, we see Alyssa, for the first time be like, ‘Oh man, not being myself is actually hurting people not helping.’”

While the lines may be heavy, Richardson is glad to be telling Alyssa's story of struggling between being herself and living up to other’s expectations.

“I feel so excited to be able to show that story,” Richardson said. “I know it pretty intimately … I love that it also ends with joy. I think that's super radical and important.”

“The Prom” is a musical comedy, loosely inspired by a not-at-all-funny true story. It tells the tale of Emma Nolan, an out lesbian high schooler who wants to take Alyssa to prom, where she hopes Alyssa will come out so the couple can be publicly out together.

In an effort to exclude Emma from attending prom, the PTA cancels the teenage rite of passage for the whole school. A group of washed-up Broadway actors also show up, only to make things worse.

The show handles themes of acceptance and the show tackles homophobia and bigotry.

Maya Richardson (left) and Monty Hays portray high school couple Alyssa Greene and Emma Nolan in Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of “The Prom.” By Dan Norman Photography | Courtesy of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

“On the surface, it's funny and spoofy and lightweight and a real satire,” says Chanhassen Artistic Director Michael Brindisi. Brindisi also directed this production.

“Hidden in the show is a pretty weighty and important story about stuff that's going on in our world today, that we need to pay more attention to,” he said.

Actor Tod Petersen, who portrays one of the New York actors, Barry, says he’s grateful to be doing a show that talks about the issues that are important to him.

“This is my platform, this is my way to tell a story … to present the issues that our show presents, in my way,” Petersen said

The show has proven to be a rewarding experience for Petersen. While he likes imparting wisdom as an elder in the queer community, he says he has also learned a lot from the younger cast members with whom he shares a stage.

“I’m having such a great time listening and learning and leaning into their wisdom,” Petersen says.

Brindisi admits the show might be a bit of a “gamble” for the theater to produce, but the overall response has been positive.

“I'm really encouraged to tell you that the response that I'm getting is more families and people calling us and saying thank you for doing that [show],” Brindisi says. “They say, ‘I have a transgender child. My kid just came out and we are so grateful to you for doing this show.’”

While the show may ruffle some feathers for some audience members, Tod Peterson wants people to give the “Prom” a chance and hopes it might start difficult conversations.

“You could really have a powerful effect on your own family,” Petersen says. “Along with a delicious meal and a fabulous Broadway style show.”

“The Prom” runs until June 10.