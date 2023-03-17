Highways across southwest Minnesota reopen after overnight closures due to drifting snow

A long stretch of Interstate 90 and many other highways across southwest Minnesota reopened Friday morning, after overnight closures due to drifting snow and whiteout conditions.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Interstate 90 between Fairmont and the South Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. Friday. So did other stretches of state highways near Worthington, Luverne and Jackson.

MnDOT’s 511 traffic map showed highways closures remained in place near Pipestone, Slayton and Marshall as of 9 a.m.

Authorities said efforts to clear snow off highways Friday morning were hampered by vehicles stranded on the roads.

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

Elsewhere in the state, MnDOT was reporting snow-covered highways across much of central and northern Minnesota on Friday morning.

The dangerous driving conditions prompted many school districts across the state to cancel classes, move to online learning or delay the start of classes by a couple of hours Friday.

The State Patrol said it responded to more than 200 crashes and spinouts across the state amid the snow and gusty winds on Thursday evening. That included one fatal crash, along U.S. Highway 10 in Ramsey.

The gusty northwest winds brought much colder conditions to Minnesota in the wake of the snow, with subzero temperatures reported Friday morning in northern Minnesota, and single digits above zero in the south. The average low temperature for March 17 in the Twin Cities is 25 degrees.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

Drifting snow covers part of the driving lanes along State Highway 30 near Dovray in southwest Minnesota on Thursday. Minnesota Department of Transportation

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.