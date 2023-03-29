President Biden set to visit Minnesota Monday

President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Minnesota on Monday. Details were scarce late Wednesday but the White House said Biden will come to the Minneapolis area to tout his economic agenda as part of his nationwide Investing in America tour.

Biden came to the Twin Cities in May to pay tribute to former Vice President Walter Mondale during a memorial service at the University of Minnesota.

The president visited the Twin Ports region in March last year to talk about the expected impact of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package on Minnesota, Wisconsin and the nation.

In February, Vice President Kamala Harris came to St. Cloud to promote green energy initiatives at New Flyer’s St. Cloud bus manufacturing facility.