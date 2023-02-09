VP Harris to visit St. Cloud to promote electric vehicles

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit an electric bus manufacturer in St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon as part of an effort by the Biden administration to promote its record in the days after the State of the Union address.

Harris will promote green energy initiatives at New Flyer’s St. Cloud bus manufacturing facility.

New Flyer is a Canada-based company that makes electric buses and has two manufacturing operations in Minnesota.

Harris will tour the facility and “deliver remarks highlighting how the Administration’s investments in electric vehicles are creating a clean energy economy and good-paying, union jobs,” according to the White House.

The bipartisan infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed in 2021 includes billions of dollars to help the electric vehicle industry. And the Inflation Reduction Act, which no Republican supported, includes tax credits for people who buy electric vehicles.

Moaz Uddin, an electric vehicle policy specialist with the Great Plains Institute, said with about 30,000 electric vehicles in use, Minnesota lags the national average but has big plans to change that.

“Minnesota has a goal of making 20 percent of all of these private vehicles on the roads by 2030 to be electric vehicles,” Uddin said, adding that the state also plans to significantly expand vehicle charging capacity. “Minnesota would require 28,000 level two chargers and 2,400 DC fast chargers by 2030 These charges would have to be spread all across the state.”

Republicans are criticizing Harris and Biden for promoting electric vehicles while blocking mining near the Boundary Waters. Last month the Department of the Interior issued a 20-year mining moratorium on 225,000 acres of federal land near the Boundary Waters, dealing a further blow to the proposed Twin Metals mine near Ely, Minn., and other potential mines for copper, nickel and precious metals within the watershed of the wilderness area.

A group of House and Senate Republicans from the St. Cloud area and the Iron Range were set to hold a news conference before Harris’ arrival to criticize the administration’s energy and mining policies.

This won’t be the first time a Democratic vice president has visited St. Cloud. In 2009, then Vice President Joe Biden visited the New Flyer plant to promote the stimulus package passed during the Obama administration.