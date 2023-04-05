Police ask for help finding missing Winona woman

Authorities in southeast Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in locating who they say is a missing and possibly endangered 26-year-old woman from Winona.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury Courtesy of Minnesota BCA

Madeline Jane Kingsbury was last seen at her home on the morning of March 31 and has had no contact with friends or family since. She didn’t show up for work or pick her children up from daycare that day, which the family said was very unusual.

Attempts by family to reach her by phone went unanswered, according to the Winona Police Department.

Police said they believe Kingsbury’s 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van may have been in eastern Fillmore County on March 31, and they are asking for help from anyone who might have surveillance video showing State Highway 43 between 8 a.m. on March 31 and 4 p.m. on April 1.

Winona police said in a Monday news release that investigators believe a van matching the description of Kingsbury’s vehicle was seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County.

They’re asking anyone along the highway with doorbell or surveillance cameras, game cameras or other video recording devices to look for the van. They are also asking landowners to check their property for any sign the van may have stopped or any signs of unusual disturbances.

Kingsbury is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities did not provide a license plate number for the van.

Anyone with any information on the case should call Winona police at (507) 457-6288.