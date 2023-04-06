Pamela Lundstrum is a member of the Cultural Centre of Bird Island, which brings fine art to central Minnesota, south of Willmar.

The center is offering an exhibit by wildlife painter Bradley Donner called “Wild Art,” which continues through the end of the month. Donner explains on his website that he enjoys going to the “wilds of northern Minnesota, Canada and the Driftless trout streams of southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin” to research art.

“I am so excited about the newest exhibit,” Lundstrum says. “It's very exciting to see something that is just so beautiful and so perfect. And we only have to go to Bird Island to see it.”

“Wild Art” will be on display at the Cultural Centre of Bird Island through April 22.

Bonnie Stewart is the executive director of the Fosston Community Library & Arts Association. She is looking forward to attending performances by singer/songwriter Dan Rodriguez, who she calls “an amazing performer. He's a talented musician. He writes his own songs, he sings beautifully. And he is probably one of the most engaging entertainers.”

Rodriguez was raised in Detroit but moved to Minneapolis at age 18 to study music. His varied career includes the song "When You Come Home,” which played as part of a Budweiser commercial during the Super Bowl in 2014.

“He just brings joyful, new, awesome music,” Stewart says.

Rodriguez will play at the 318 Cafe in Excelsior Saturday.

Annie Deutsch of Minneapolis recommends artist Sadie Ward, whose exhibition, “Midwest Women” will be on display at the Second Floor Gallery in Coffman Memorial Union in Minneapolis.

Ward “has been making portraits of women throughout history out of bras,” Deutsch explains. “Brart. You put ‘bra’ and ‘art’ together.”

The works are of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Michelle Obama, and Jane Goodall among others.

“Her first one that kind of inspired it all was Anna Dickey Olson, who was the first woman from Minnesota to run for Senate.”

“Midwest Women” runs through April 23, with a reception Friday.