Fallen Wisconsin police officers remembered at candlelight vigil

A large crowd gathered as the sun set Wednesday evening in Cameron, Wis., for a candlelight vigil in memory of two police officers fatally shot during a traffic stop last weekend.

Colleagues spoke about Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23, as community members gathered around the stage set up outside Mosaic Technologies.

The tribute included a message of consolation from Sarah Glaze, widow of Rusk County sheriff’s deputy Dan Glaze, who was killed in the line of duty in 2016.

“Can I have the crowd please raise their candles high, for their families to see?” Glaze said during Wednesday’s vigil, covered by KARE 11. “To the families of Emily and Hunter, we want you to see all these lights burning and know that these are all the support you have behind you.”

Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis told the crowd that the two officers “fought back and they saved a lot of people that day “when they stopped a man on a warrant and welfare check last Saturday.”

There was an exchange of gunfire that left both officers and the man they stopped — 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry — dead.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Breidenbach had served with the Chetek Police Department for about four years; her father was a former police chief in the community.

Scheel had served with the Cameron Police Department for about a year.

A joint funeral service for the two officers will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cameron High School.

Visitation will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Police honors will take place outside the school after the service.