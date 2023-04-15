3 officers shot in Pope County, Minn., during an arrest

A police officer and two deputies were shot Saturday night in Cyrus, Minn., about 2 1/2 hours northwest of Minneapolis as they responded to a domestic call, the Pope County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said two Pope County deputies and an officer from Starbuck, Minn., responding to a 7:30 p.m. call were struck by gunfire while making an arrest at a residence.

Authorities did not provide any other information on the condition of the officer or the deputies. The sheriff’s office statement did not say who shot them or if anyone else was shot but added there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which regularly investigates shootings involving police, said BCA agents were headed to Cyrus to aid in the investigation.

The Pope County shootings happened a week after two officers were killed during a traffic stop in Barron County, Wis.

On Monday, a police officer was shot and wounded while serving a search warrant in Granite Falls in western Minnesota.