Granite Falls officer shot, wounded while serving a search warrant

Authorities say a police officer was shot and wounded while serving a search warrant Monday afternoon in western Minnesota.

Granite Falls police say at least one of its officers partnered with other law enforcement agencies serving a search warrant at a home in Granite Falls around 4 p.m. Police said it was a knock-and-announce warrant, as officers announced their presence before entering.

Police say someone started shooting and an officer was hit. Police left the residence and the wounded officer, who has not been identified, was treated at Granite Falls Hospital and released.

A standoff followed. The apparent subject of the search and suspect in the shooting — also facing weapons and drug charges — surrendered after a little more than an hour and was held at the Yellow Medicine County Jail pending charges.

In January, a White Bear Lake officer was shot and wounded while serving a warrant; police announced themselves before attempting an arrest in that incident. That same month — two officers were shot and wounded while serving a warrant in Winsted.