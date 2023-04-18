U.S. Border Patrol rescues 9 from bog near Warroad

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents rescued a group of people from a flooded bog near the Canadian border near Warroad, Minn. early Tuesday after they had illegally crossed into the United States.

In a statement, the agency said a member of the group made an emergency call to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which in turn notified American authorities about a group in distress due to exposure to harsh weather conditions. Agents provided first aid and called in medics.

Border Patrol agents determined seven of the nine people in the group had entered the U.S. without documentation and will undergo "further processing" after they're medically cleared.

The agency did not provide any other details, including their nationalities, ages, or the extent of their injuries.

Show Your Support by Making A Gift Now Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good.

In January of 2022, the RCMP found Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, 11, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, 3 frozen to death near Emerson, Manitoba while trying to cross the border.

Steve Anthony Shand of Deltona, Fla. is facing federal charges of human smuggling in connection with that incident.

Federal prosecutors say Border Patrol agents pulled over a rented 15-passenger van that Shand was driving in rural northwestern Minnesota and found two undocumented Indian nationals inside. Five other people from India were found walking nearby, about a quarter mile south of the Canadian border. Investigators say the Patel family became separated from the group.

Though he was charged in early 2022, Shand has yet to enter a plea. He faces arraignment on the charges May 22 in Duluth federal court.