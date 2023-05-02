Staff member seriously injured in assault at MSOP in Moose Lake

State officials say a staff member at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake was seriously injured Monday in an “unprovoked attack” by a client.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services, which operates the program in Moose Lake and St. Peter, said that a male staff member was performing routine rounds on Monday afternoon when he was attacked from behind by an MSOP client.

“The client approached him from behind and struck him in the head with a heavy object. After the staff member collapsed, the client continued beating and kicking him in the head as other staff members rushed to his aid,” the DHS statement said.

The staff member had to be airlifted to a hospital for medical care.

State officials said privacy regulations prevented them from releasing any details on the staffer’s condition. The Duluth News Tribune, citing information from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, reported that the staff member was 53 years old.

The alleged attacker, who’s 29, was arrested by Carlton County sheriff’s deputies pending possible criminal charges. DHS said it also will conduct its own internal review of the incident.

“We are deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack. I’m grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworker,” MSOP Executive Director Nancy Johnston said in a statement. “Our hearts are with him and his family, and we’ll be there to support him as he recovers.”

It’s the latest in a series of attacks on staff in state facilities. In one week in March, seven staff members at Minnesota prisons were injured in incidents involving inmates.