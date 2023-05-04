Authorities respond to house explosion in Otsego

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a home in Otsego, Minn., exploded on Thursday morning.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, with initial responders to the scene reporting that the home appeared to be unoccupied.

Deputies, firefighters and other first responders were called to the blast at about 8:30 a.m., at a house on the 17000 block of 53rd Street Northeast. That’s just east of Highway 101, and a mile and a half north of Rogers High School.

Three fire departments responded to the incident. The sheriff’s office shut down some of the roads in the area, and was asking drivers to avoid the area on Thursday morning.

This is a developing news story.