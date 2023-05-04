Details on revived Taste of Minnesota festival to be revealed Thursday afternoon

Organizers are set to unveil their plans Thursday for a revived Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis.

Mayor Jacob Frey, Downtown Council President Steve Cramer and City Council Member Michael Rainville are scheduled to speak at a formal announcement event on Thursday afternoon, when organizers will reveal details about the date, location and “headline artists.”

A news release issued ahead of that announcement said the festival will be relaunched in downtown Minneapolis, but did offer further details.

The beloved food, music and fireworks festival ran for years in St. Paul, around the State Capitol and on Harriet Island, but eventually fell on hard times before relocating to Waconia and fizzling out in 2015.

A bill to provide funding for its revival has been working its way through the legislature this spring.

A budget bill included a provision for a nearly $2 million grant “to the Minneapolis Downtown Council for infrastructure and associated costs for the Taste of Minnesota event, including but not limited to buildout, permits, garbage services, staffing, security, equipment rentals, signage and insurance. This is a onetime appropriation.”