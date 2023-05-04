In April, the Children’s Theater Company in Minneapolis premiered an adaptation of a beloved children’s film of the 1980s.

“An American Tail” tells the story of Fievel Mousekewitz, a Jewish mouse who faces religious persecution in Russia. Fievel comes to America, where he and his family have been promised there are “no cats.”

It's a story of immigration and community organizing. Tony Award-winner Itamar Moses wrote the new script and lyrics for the show and spoke with MPR News Arts Reporter Jacob Aloi.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Your work includes plays like ‘Outrage’ and TV shows like ‘Boardwalk Empire.’ It often has a lot of humor in it. But it also features heavy themes geared towards an adult audience. I'm curious if the approach has been different writing something with families in mind.

Yes and no. On the deepest level, you're always just trying to write something that feels truthful. And sort-of soundly constructed, and where the story works, and the thing moves [for] young audiences. And adult audiences both appreciate that.

The other thing is that I'm adapting a film that already has all of these sorts of [young adult] elements built in, you know, it's a fable about anthropomorphized animals, right, it has like a fairytale quality.

That the bar is, if anything, slightly higher, in terms of attention span and things you can hook into, in a way that is accessible. Not dumbing it down because, actually, kids are super smart. They're smarter than we give them credit for. And they like being told the truth, because they're being lied to all the time in their lives by adults. But there's something — it makes you want to lean into the magic and the metaphor a little bit more, I think, than with adults.

The piece that people most know you for is your work on ‘The Band's Visit,’ which itself was an adaptation of a film. I'm curious about what goes into adapting a work from a film to a different medium versus an original work.

[In] both “The Band’s Visit” and “American Tail,” the first thing I did was sit down with the movie open on my laptop screen, playing it scene-by-scene with a text document open next to it.

And then, just as I went through it, asking myself, okay, what within this piece, will hold just as well translated directly to the stage with no changes, and then you start sort of building it that way. You end up with a bunch of stuff that you can just take directly from the source material. And then there are gaps.

Even though “American Tail” has some songs, it only has three or four. So even if we kept them all, and I think we kept three of the four, you needed to write new ones to fill out a score.

“Band’s Visit” didn't have songs except [for] the diegetic music that the band performs. So in both cases, then you have this text that you're building the songs up on top of like, this is the foundation? And can we drill down into this moment? Can we cannibalize this moment for it for a song all by myself?

The company of the world premiere of "An American Tail the Musical" at Children's Theatre Company. Photo by Glen Stubbe Photography, courtesy of The Children's Theatre Company

You've talked about how being Jewish has influenced some of your work more explicitly. And I'm curious what it's like working on this show that explores that a little more.

It's funny because it's true that for the first 15 years of my career, I almost never wrote characters who are explicitly Jewish where it seemed relevant to the story. I think I had this instinctive aversion to being pigeonholed as this or that kind of writer. I was like, “Oh, no, my play is universal.”

And then I think, gradually, the longer you do this, you realize more and more that the more hyper-specific something is, there's this paradoxical way in which it feels it feels more universal, first of all, and secondly, that you're actually preventing yourself from going to the deepest places you possibly can, by not mining what's most deeply yours.

“The Band's Visit” was a real turning point for me ... it was close to the first time that something I'd written anything, for instance, set in Israel, that was the first time I'd ever done that. All of my work since then has leaned in one way or another, I think a little bit more strongly into that, sometimes very subtly.

And then sometimes, you know, it just depends [on] what's called for by the piece. Like, not everything is about that. And then it's also made me think more deeply about the specific identity of each character. And sometimes you want that —not to necessarily be part of the script, like, oh, actually, we could cast this in 50 different ways. And it's super interesting to do that. But I think the responsible thing to do is make a choice about which you're doing and why.

Now I feel extra motivated to do that. Because I've been made aware of my Jewishness in sort of a negative way in this country. I haven't felt that overt sort of feeling of antisemitism is anything other than like this fringe thing that existed but didn't impact my life very much at all. That was how it felt for most of my life.

And in the last five years, and then even more so in the last year or two, I've suddenly felt it in a new way. And so that's made me, I think, want to double down on that a little bit more,

How has that influenced working on a show like this about Jewish resilience?

It's really a story about immigration, about how America is made up of waves and waves of immigrants. And the choice every wave of immigrants has, once they've sort of established themselves and figured out some zone of safety.

If that indeed happens. Do you turn around and hold that territory? You know, do guard it jealously, and, or do you sort of pay it forward in a different way and try to be more welcoming to the waves that come after you.

So that feels like the core of what this story is … the fact that the Mousekewitzes have to flee Russia because of pogroms is the inciting incident ... but then it's about how that weaves with all of these equivalent stories and analogous in various ways stories that everybody has, or every mouse has.

But, in a subtle way, it has felt like a great outlet for some of the feelings that of having had been having about this stuff generally.

To include things like Jewish prayers, like prayers in Hebrew, you know, that are sung because here we are doing this musical and, you know, we slip in. The opening scene as a Hanukkah party, right? So, getting to do that stuff on stage, and put some of that stuff sort of explicitly out there, has felt like a subtle form of defiance.